Six members of notorious 'Pardhi gang' arrested; stolen jewellery, cash recovered

Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on criminal gangs, arms, and drug smugglers, the Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police has arrested six members of Madhya Pradesh’s notorious 'Pardhi gang'.

The arrests were made in Ajmer's Bandarsindri area, where the accused were caught red-handed while conspiring to commit a theft. The operation led to the recovery of gold and silver jewelry, cash, and theft tools linked to a recent burglary in Sawai Madhopur’s Mantown area.

Acting on the directives of Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma and DIG Crime Deepak Bhargav, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional SPs Siddhant Sharma and Rajesh Malik, and led by Inspector Ram Singh Nathawat.

During intelligence-input gathering, Head Constable Mahendra Kumar of the CID Crime Branch received specific information about the Pardhi gang's presence in the Ajmer region, planning thefts and robberies.

Upon verification, Bandarsindri Police Station was alerted.

Late Thursday night, the police team, led by SHO Amarchand, reached Gulabpura Ki Hani village in Bandarsindri, where six individuals were found huddled in a room within an empty plot, planning a burglary.

One was heard discussing entering a house, while others were preparing to manage motorcycles for a quick getaway.

The police swiftly cordoned off the area and arrested the six members of the Pardhi gang. From the accused, police recovered burglary tools including cutters, screwdrivers, torches, iron rods, and four motorcycles.

Additionally, stolen jewelry and old currency notes were found. The accused confessed to having committed a burglary three days prior at a house in Sawai Madhopur, for which an FIR is registered at Mantown Police Station.

Preliminary investigation revealed that several of the accused—Giriraj, Sujan, Vijay, and Jeetu—have prior criminal records in Dharnavada (MP) and Baran and Sikar (Rajasthan). Notably, Sujan Pardi is also wanted in a robbery case registered at Shivpuri Police Station in MP.

