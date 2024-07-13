Six killed in road accident in Indonesia

Jakarta, July 13 (IANS) Six people were killed and 14 others slightly injured in a road accident on the Solo-Ngawi Toll Road in Boyolali Regency, Central Java early Saturday morning.

"The accident occurred at 3.15 a.m. local time when a minibus carrying 22 passengers traveling from Surabaya to Yogyakarta collided with a lightweight brick truck in front of it," said Boyolali Police Chief Petrus Parningotan Silalahi, reported Xinhua news agency.

Silalahi stated that among the 22 passengers on the minibus, including the driver, six died, 14 were slightly injured, and two survived.

He suspected that the accident might have been caused by the minibus driver being sleepy.

The deceased and injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

A further investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

