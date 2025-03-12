SIP investments surge over 32 pc YoY, cross Rs 2.63 lakh crore mark in FY25 to date

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Showcasing the resilience of the Indian investors, systematic investment plans (SIPs) saw a strong surge in the financial year 2024-25, with contributions reaching Rs 2,63,426 crore (April-February), according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday.

This marks a significant jump of 32.23 per cent (sans March 2025 data) compared to the previous financial year (FY24), when the total SIP contribution stood at Rs 1,99,219 crore.

The rise in SIP contributions indicates growing confidence in the market, with retail investors continuing to invest regularly despite market fluctuations.

The SIP contributions in the month of February stood at Rs 25,999 crore against Rs 26,400 crore recorded in the previous month.

The month of February saw 44.56 lakh new SIPs being initiated, while the number of discontinued SIP accounts stood at 55 lakh.

The total assets under management (AUM) for SIPs reached Rs 12.38 lakh crore, accounting for 19.2 per cent of the mutual fund industry’s total assets.

A new data point introduced by the AMFI revealed that 8.26 crore SIP accounts actively contributed to the inflows during the month.

According to Nehal Meshram from Morningstar Investment Research India, domestic investors continued their strong participation in equity-oriented mutual funds in February 2025, marking the 48th consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.

Despite this recent volatility, long-term investors remain committed to their investment strategies, demonstrating the importance of disciplined investing amid market fluctuations.

"While short-term headwinds have tempered investment flows, domestic investor confidence remains strong, as indicated by continued inflows. Investors are adopting a cautious yet steady approach, reassessing their portfolios while maintaining long-term investment commitments," said Meshram.

Beyond thematic funds, flexi-cap funds saw the second-highest net inflows, totalling Rs 5,104.22 crore, highlighting investor preference for diversified strategies with flexibility across market caps.

Meanwhile, small-cap and mid-cap funds continued to attract healthy inflows, receiving Rs 3,722.46 crore and Rs 3,406.95 crore, respectively, as investors sought opportunities in high-growth potential segments.

Large-cap funds also saw strong investor interest, reflecting their appeal from both a valuation and asset allocation perspective.

