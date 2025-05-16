Singer Aastha Gill calls her Cannes 2025 red carpet moment ‘surreal and dreamlike’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Singer Aastha Gill, on Friday, made her much-anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, marking a significant milestone in her journey as an artist.

On the third day of the prestigious event, the singer walked the red carpet, calling the experience “surreal” and “dreamlike,” as it brought together years of hard work, creativity, and cultural expression. Sharing her experience, the singer shared, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes was surreal—it felt like a dream woven with years of music, culture, and creativity. I wanted my look to reflect not just who I am as an artist, but also the vibrancy and power of where I come from. I am taking a beautiful experience back from here.”

Aastha also took to Instagram to share her stunning photos from the star-studded red-carpet event and captioned it, “Made my Cannes Film Festival debut, and today, I know dreams really do come true.#Cannes2025.” In the images, she is seen wearing an off-shoulder dress that she styled with statement neckpiece.

Aastha Gill is known for her popular numbers like “DJ Wale Babu,” “Kamariya” from ‘Stree’ and “Naagin,” among others. She rose to fame with her energetic contributions to Bollywood soundtracks, including hits like “Dhup Chik” from Fugly, “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” from Khoobsurat and the chart-topping “DJ Wale Babu.” Beyond film music, she has also released a string of popular singles and collaborated with numerous artists across the music industry.

Talking about the ongoing Cannes 2025, the day three of the prestigious festival saw a vibrant infusion of Indian glamour and cinematic pride. Veteran actor Anupam Kher made a memorable red-carpet appearance ahead of the screening of his film ‘Tanvi The Great,’ while ‘Laapataa Ladies’ star Nitanshi Goel and Chhaya Kadam drew attention with their confident and stylish presence.

Meanwhile, a host of Indian film personalities—including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Aditi Rao Hydari—are expected to attend the 78th edition of the film festival.

The festival is being held from May 13 to May 24, 2025, along the scenic French Riviera.

