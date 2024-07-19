Singapore sends military vessel, helicopter to rescue tankers on fire

Singapore, July 19 (IANS) Singapore has dispatched a navy ship and an air force helicopter to rescue two tankers on fire within its Maritime Search and Rescue Region, said the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) Friday.

MPA was alerted to a fire onboard a Singapore-flagged tanker and a Sao Tome and Principe-flagged tanker this morning, which were 55 km northeast of Pedra Branca, Xinhua news agency reported.

The passing vessels were also requested to assist in the search and rescue operations.

Search and rescue operations are still underway.

