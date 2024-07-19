Victoria to permanently introduce share-hire e-scooters from Oct

Sydney, July 19 (IANS) The government of Victoria announced on Friday that share-hire e-scooters would be allowed to operate statewide from October.

The decision followed a successful two-year trial in regional areas and metropolitan Melbourne, Xinhua news agency reported.

From October, e-scooters will become a permanent fixture in Victoria, with additional safety and compliance measures put into effect.

Fines will increase for e-scooter offences, including riding on the footpath, not wearing a helmet, drinking alcohol while riding, and underage riding. "Significant fines" can also be imposed on passengers who join the ride and do not wear a helmet.

The state's Department of Transport and Planning will continuously work with local councils and e-scooter operators to introduce additional safeguards for shared e-scooters, including footpath detection and other safety technologies.

According to the Victorian government, the main road rules will remain unchanged, including that riders must wear a helmet, not ride on footpaths, be at least 16 years old, and not drink and drive.

In addition, e-scooters must not travel at more than 20 km/h and only be ridden on roads with a maximum speed limit of 60 km/h or less. Shared e-scooters are only legal in council areas that have an agreement with an operator.

The increased infringements and new rules for e-scooter users, including allowing e-scooters to have seats, will take effect from October.

"E-scooters are here to stay -- they've proven popular among commuters, especially shift workers, providing an additional option to travel home safely," said Gabrielle Williams, the Victorian minister for public and active transport.

"We know there have been safety concerns, and that's why we have thoroughly assessed their use and are introducing some of the toughest new laws in the country to make e-scooters safer," she added.

Australian states and territories have different regulations regarding e-scooters.

Victoria permits the use of them on public roads but not on footpaths, whereas e-scooters are banned from roads but legal on footpaths in the Australian Capital Territory. Queensland, Western Australia, and Tasmania allow them on both.

Despite trials underway or limited rental services, it remains illegal to ride private e-scooters outside private property in New South Wales, South Australia, and the Northern Territory.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.