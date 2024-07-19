One dead in house fire in Manila

Manila, July 19 (IANS) A 77-year-old woman died after a fire engulfed her house in the Philippine capital region at dawn on Friday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The bureau said the fire broke out inside a single-story house in Paranaque City at around 5:42 a.m. local time. Firefighters put out the blaze 30 minutes later, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bureau did not detail the circumstances of the woman's death, including why she was left behind in the burning house or how many people were there in the house.

The bureau has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited.

