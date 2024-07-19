Centre notifies appointment of 3 permanent judges in Delhi HC

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Centre on Friday notified the appointment of three additional judges of the Delhi High Court as permanent judges.

The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) Girish Kathpalia, (ii) Manoj Jain, and (iii) Dharmesh Sharma, Additional Judges of High Court of Delhi, to be Judges of that High Court, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.”

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, had recommended the appointment of these additional judges of the Delhi HC as permanent judges.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other Judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Delhi High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

It noted, "The members of the Committee of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium have assessed the judgments of the above-named Additional Judges. On evaluation of the judgments, the members of the Committee have rated the quality of judgments as ‘Good’."

It said that it has scrutinised the material placed on record, including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file, to assess the merit and suitability of these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

The SC Collegium had resolved to recommend that Justices Kathpalia, Jain and Sharma be appointed as permanent judges of the Delhi High Court against the existing vacancies.

