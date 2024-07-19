CM Mohan Yadav hopeful of positive outcome from Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur

Bhopal, July 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed hope that the Regional Industry Conclave, to be held in Jabalpur, will have a positive outcome.

The second round of the Conclave is scheduled to be held in Jabalpur on Saturday, which is expected to be attended by several business houses and investors.

"I am hopeful that the conclave will have a positive outcome, and we will be able to convince business houses to invest in Madhya Pradesh. Our policies are made to attract investors in different sectors," CM Yadav said.

Jabalpur's Conclave is part of a series of meetings in different cities that will be held, some of them outside the state. For instance, one such meeting was held in Mumbai last week and CM Yadav attended that meeting.

Earlier, the Conclave was held in Ujjain in the first week of March, and according to the state government's claim, proposals for investment of more than Rs 75,000 crore were received from various business houses.

CM Yadav said that there were enormous opportunities for investors in sectors like health, education, and small and medium industries in the state.

"Our team is working to take Madhya Pradesh to a new height and investment is crucial to make it happen," CM Yadav added.

