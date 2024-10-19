Simmons focused on blocking out distractions as Bangladesh prepare for SA Test series

Dhaka, Oct 19 (IANS) Bangladesh’s newly-appointed head coach, Phil Simmons, is determined to shift the team's focus back to cricket as they gear up for their two-match Test series against South Africa, starting October 21 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Simmons, who took over amidst off-field controversies, is keen to leave behind the distractions and help his squad prepare for the upcoming challenge. Simmons replaces Chandika Hathurasinghe, who was recently removed as head coach, and steps in at a time when star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is unavailable for home games.

Addressing the situation during his first official press conference, Simmons stressed the importance of focusing on cricket rather than external distractions.

"That's the big part of our job over the next few days, to make sure the focus is on the cricket, and not on the outside of cricket. We can control how we prepare for Monday, that's how we are trying to get the team to focus," Simmons told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

He emphasised that Bangladesh’s chances in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) hinge on the upcoming Tests.

"The good thing is we have a very important Test match to prepare for. We win the next few Tests, and we are in contention for the (WTC) final. My first port of call is cricket, and about getting the squad ready for Monday. The last two days (of training) have been brilliant. We have to try to leave out the confusion that's around the cricket, and concentrate on preparing for Monday," he said.

Simmons, the second West Indian to coach Bangladesh after Gordon Greenidge, brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous coaching stints with Ireland, Afghanistan, and the West Indies. He believes these experiences will be valuable in guiding the Bangladesh team forward.

"All these experiences will help me in the next few days. My philosophy is to work hard in preparation, and results will follow. I’ve seen these players working really hard on their skills and fitness over the last few days," he said.

The former West Indies coach revealed that taking up the Bangladesh job wasn’t a difficult decision for him. His interest stemmed from the potential of Bangladesh's young players, whom he believes handled themselves well against top teams like Pakistan.

"It wasn’t a hard decision. One, young players to develop. Two, there are Tests and ODIs involved. It all added up to an assignment I’m excited about," Simmons explained.

Simmons is optimistic about the upcoming Test series against South Africa, noting Bangladesh’s strength at home. He believes Bangladesh has a strong chance, especially given South Africa’s recent struggles in subcontinental conditions.

"It is a good opportunity for us to win the series. South Africa hasn’t won a Test series in the subcontinent in the last 10 years, but they are a resilient team. We will have to give them a tough time," Simmons said.

The second Test of the series, part of the ICC Test Championship, will be held in Chattogram on October 29.

