Simiran Kaur Dhadli drops her latest banger ‘Putt Jatt Da’

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Punjabi hip-hop artist Simiran Kaur Dhadli has managed to set the stage on fire with yet another banger, "Putt Jatt Da".

Blending old-school chivalry and modern-day defiance, this fierce and powerful track tells the story of strength, unwavering love, and swag that refuses to be shaken.

Produced by Desi Trap Music and sung and performed by Simiran, "Putt Jatt Da" is a story of a man who stands tall against the world. He fights, sacrifices, and refuses to back down.

Talking about "Putt Jatt Da", Simiran shared, "I'm thrilled to share 'Putt Jatt Da' with the world. It is raw, real, and unapologetic, which resonates with the way I live! It’s about the love that demands respect! The energy, the attitude, and the storytelling in this track make it special. I enjoyed bringing this vision to life, and I hope my listeners feel the power behind every beat.”

Back in August 2024, Simiran treated the fans with the track, "Time Hai Ni".

Speaking about the song, Simiran revealed, "This track Time Hai Ni, is a way of celebrating independence personally. It’s a reminder to every woman out there to prioritize their own time without being apologetic. I wanted to create a song that makes every woman feel strong and unstoppable. This track is my way of saying, 'Your time is precious, and you deserve to own it’. I hope the audience experiences the same energy and power with Time Hai Ni."

Produced by Desi Trap Music, "Time Hai Ni" showcased a fusion of tradition and modernity. Blending powerful vocals with a contemporary edge.

Prior to this, Simiran has delivered numerous blockbuster tracks such as "Dupatta Drill", "Barood Wargi", "Lahu Di Awaaz", "Snakes & Ladders", "Notaan Wali Dhauns", and "Reality Check", to name just a few.

