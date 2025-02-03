Simbu turns producer for his 50th film; Launches his own production house on birthday!

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Well known actor Silambarasan has now donned a new hat. He has also turned a producer by launching his own production house called Atman Cine Arts on his birthday today.

Interestingly, the first film his production house will be producing is his 50th film that is to be directed by Desingh Periyasamy, best known for having directed the recent blockbuster Amaran.

Simbu made the announcement on social media. Taking to his Instagram timeline, Silambarasan aka Simbu wrote, ““Iraivanukku Nandri! (Thanks be to God!) I’m excited to share that I’m stepping into a new journey as a producer with @atman_cinearts . There’s no better way to begin this, than with my 50th film, a dream project for both me and @desinghperiyasamy. We are pouring our hearts into this! Excited for this new venture and truly hoping for all your love and support as always! Neenga Illama Naan Illa! (I don’t exist without you!) #STR50”

Simbu’s 50th film, which is to be produced by his production house Atman Cine Arts, will have cinematography by one of the industry’s highly rated cameraman, Manoj Paramahamsa. Music will be by Silambarasan’s close friend Yuvan Shankar Raja and editing will be by Praveen Antony.

The film will have art direction by SS Moorthy, who was also the art director for Asia’s first space film Tik Tik Tik. Stunts in this film are to be choreographed by Kevin Kumar, who is also the stunt choreographer for Salman Khan’s film Sikander. Niranjani Ahathian will be the stylist for this film.

Earlier on Monday, Dawn Pictures, which is producing actor Silambarasan’s 49th film, announced that actor’s 49th film would be directed by director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, best known for his superhit film, ‘Parking’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.