Signature collection to nominate presidential candidates ends in Belarus

Minsk, Dec 7 (IANS) The signature collection to nominate presidential candidates ended in Belarus.

Pickets to collect signatures to support persons seeking nomination as presidential candidates have been held across Belarus since November 7.

Initiative groups must collect at least 100,000 valid signatures, reports Xinhua news agency.

Belarusian Central Elections Commission will check the signatures for authenticity within 10 days.

The persons seeking nomination include incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus Oleg Gaidukevich, chairman of the Republican Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak, individual entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya, and first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus Sergei Syrankov.

The presidential election will be held on January 26, 2025.

