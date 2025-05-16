Sign of mental bankruptcy to divide military by caste: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal slams Ram Gopal Yadav, demands public apology

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Friday lashed out at SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his controversial remarks referring to the caste identities of senior Defence officials.

Calling the statement "deeply unfortunate" and "a sign of mental bankruptcy," Khandelwal demanded a public apology, accusing Yadav of attempting to divide India’s armed forces along caste and religious lines.

“His statement is extremely unfortunate. Are we now trying to divide our military by caste? He clearly lacks any understanding of our Defence forces. This is nothing short of mental bankruptcy,” Khandelwal said in a strongly worded statement.

He added, “Our armed forces have repeatedly displayed unmatched bravery, whether in recent conflicts or historic wars. To make such comments about a decorated officer is a reflection of a cheap and divisive mindset. Ram Gopal Yadav should apologise to the nation.”

Khandelwal’s remarks came after Yadav posted on X, alleging caste and religion-based discrimination in Uttar Pradesh and referencing top officials by name.

In his post, Yadav wrote: “If these abusers had come to know that Vyomika Singh is Jatav and Air Marshal Awadhesh Bharti is Yadav, then they would not have refrained from abusing these officers also.”

Yadav further stated, "In some states of North India, particularly Uttar Pradesh, false cases are being filed based on religion, caste and class. Properties are seized and encounters carried out using the same bias. Even the postings of officials are being done on such grounds."

Khandelwal also took a swipe at the Congress party, accusing it and its allies of politicising national security.

“Some Congress leaders have a habit of demanding proof of every military action. Should our armed forces now provide evidence of their bravery?” he asked.

“Did Congress ever demand proof when the Indian Army achieved victories under Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi’s leadership? No. This is pure politics, and it’s shameful when played over issues of national defence.”

“The Opposition forgets that this is not just a political debate; it concerns the security and honour of the country,” he added. “At the very least, such serious matters should not be used for political point-scoring.”

The controversy has triggered sharp responses across political circles, with BJP leaders condemning the use of caste references in matters related to national defence.

Khandelwal reiterated, “Dragging the armed forces into caste-based arguments is an insult to their integrity, professionalism, and sacrifice. Ram Gopal Yadav must issue an apology immediately.”

