Shubhangi Atre’s retreats for wildlife enthusiasts: Bandhavgarh, Kanha national parks

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) On the occasion of ‘World Tourism Day’, actress Shubhangi Atre, who is well known for her role as ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared her favourite destinations from her hometown Madhya Pradesh, and recommended the must-visit places in the state.

‘World Tourism Day’ is celebrated to promote and encourage tourism.

Hailing from Indore, MP, Shubhangi said the state is the heart of India and home to a plethora of historic gems, making it a must-visit destination for global tourists.

“The state is renowned for its cleanliness and offers visitors a warm and homely experience. Its remarkable historical attractions are the intricately carved Hindu and Jain temples of Khajuraho, celebrated for their stunning sculptures,” she shared.

The ‘Kasturi’ fame actress said: “Choosing one as my favourite is tough for me. For nature enthusiasts, visiting the eastern Bandhavgarh and Kanha national parks is a must, where you can witness the wonders of wildlife and pristine landscapes.”

“I believe incredible Madhya Pradesh continues to exude the essence of medieval majesty, drawing travellers from far and wide,” she added.

Meanwhile, in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, the current track follows Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) embarking on a career in the media industry, while Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) grapples with business challenges. To keep his business afloat, Tiwari enters a partnership with Kedia. However, Vibhuti uncovers Kedia's involvement in smuggling Kaccha Baniyan (raw materials).

Tiwari becomes aware of this and informs Kedia, who sends his henchmen to assault Vibhuti. During the assault on Vibhuti, a saviour emerges in the name of Sheman, who is none other than Saxena (Saanand Verma). Tiwari soon realises that Kedia is not a reputable individual and decides to seek assistance from Vibhuti.

Vibhuti gathers substantial evidence against Kedia and publishes a news story exposing his illegal activities.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ airs on &TV.

