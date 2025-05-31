‘Shri Ram Swabhiman Parishad’ rallies behind arrested influencer Sharmistha Panoli

Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) Shri Ram Swabhiman Parishad has expressed strong support for Sharmistha Panoli, the law student and social media influencer arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

Suraj Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Parishad, addressed a gathering outside Alipur Court, condemning the arrest and highlighting the organisation's commitment to Sharmistha's safety and justice.

Talking to IANS, he said that despite her public apology, she faced threats and was unjustly targeted.

Singh stated, "Sharmistha made a statement that sparked controversy. She later issued an unconditional apology. Yet, individuals associated with the Sky Foundation, whose office is in Karachi, Pakistan, filed FIRs against her and demanded her arrest. They even issued death threats, chanting slogans like 'Sar Tan Se Juda'."

He further flayed the West Bengal government's handling of the situation, "If she violated Section 295A of BNS, the law should take its course. But as Hindus and members of our organisation, we stand by her. If anything happens to her, Mamata Banerjee's police will be responsible. West Bengal has become a safe haven for those who insult Hindus, while our own people are targeted."

Singh also called for an investigation into the Sky Foundation, "This organisation, registered in Karachi, is operating here. Their activities should be audited. We will ensure Sharmistha's safety and support her family and legal team."

Earlier, Panoli was arrested in Gurugram and brought to Kolkata on transit remand. She was presented at Alipur Court and remanded for 13 days of judicial custody.

An FIR was registered against her at Garden Reach Police Station on May 15 for posting an Instagram video that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Despite deleting the video and issuing a public apology, she faced threats and was eventually arrested. The case has sparked widespread debate over freedom of expression and the handling of sensitive issues on social media.

