Shopping, going to Disney World: Selena Gomez's mom on things they 'can't do' anymore

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey has talked about missing doing simple things with her daughter due to her daughter’s fame.

Teefey, who brought Gomez as a single mother in relative poverty in Grand Prairie, Texas, told Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year issue: "We used to go to Target and just hang out at Target and just shop and do silly things, but you can’t do that anymore."

The mother-daughter duo also liked to visit Disney World but said that these days they have to go in a separate entrance to the public and "misses" being able to see the park that is on show to the rest of the world, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "You have to go in the back where all the mechanical things are, and you don’t really get to go through the park. You do miss out on that."

Teefey was a performer herself many years ago and previously revealed feeling dread when it became apparent that Gomez had caught the acting bug and seemed destined to perform.

She told the New York Times: "She went to one of my rehearsals with me and sat through the whole thing, not moving. On the way home, she was quiet, and then she goes, ‘You know, Mom, that might be funnier if you did it this way.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, no. She’s going to be an actor."

Earlier Gomez had said that she finds "overwhelming" that she has been in show business for so long.

She had told E! News: "I would tell her to just calm down, everything’s going to be fine on the other side. It’s a bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long. I’m very grateful that I’m in a much more stable place."

