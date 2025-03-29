Shivan & Narresh talk about their 'Leisure Leisure' collection at the Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Luxury brand Shivan & Narresh showcased their swimwear collection during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

During an exclusive chat with IANS, the designers were asked, "If you had to give a hashtag to your collection, what would it be?"

Reacting to this, Narresh shared, "I think if it would have a hashtag, the hashtag would be #leisureleisure. The collection is called Leisure Leisure because it looks back at the French artist called Fernand Léger, and takes him as an inspiration. It's 15 years of Shivan & Naresh, so we are looking back, reinventing some of our signature prints, and in this case, this print is a Leisure Leisure print that we did back in 2016. And, we have decided to look at that and expand that collection into what it would mean like if we had to take Fernand Léger as an inspiration today."

Talking about choosing a color palette for their collection, Shivan shared, "That's something that we feel comes naturally to us being brought up in a country which is full of color, diverse and just- you wake up and you see color in India. So, that's our core strength. So you see, whenever we do collections, it tends to be vibrant, it tends to be very out there, but at the same time, the collection is called Leisure Leisure so you will see pieces that you want to wear on a holiday."

For those who do not know, Shivan & Narresh is India’s first luxury holiday brand that was launched in Cannes at ‘Mare di Moda’ with its 100% stitch-free swim line.

The Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 started on March 26th 2025 and will conclude on March 30th, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The 25th year of the event is celebrating beauty, fashion innovation, and sustainability with over 100 designers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.