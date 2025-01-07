Shivakumar discusses Pennar river water dispute, Upper Bhadra project with Union Jal Shakti MoS

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday held discussions with Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna on funds allocation for Upper Bhadra project and Tamil Nadu's objection to the proposed dam in the Pennar river basin.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the Union Minister here, Shivakumar said: "There is news that the promised allocation of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project may be cut down. We don't have much information on that. We are told that the funds will be released."

"Tamil Nadu has filed an affidavit on January 2 regarding Pennar river water sharing. We were supposed to file our affidavit within three weeks but it was delayed due to the winter session. We have sought an extension. We have been told that a date will be finalised for a discussion between the representatives of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Supreme Court has asked the two states to resolve the issues through dialogues," he added.

Shivakumar contended that the proposed dam across Markendeya River, a tributary of Pennar River, would not affect Tamil Nadu state in any way. "They are aware of the water scarcity in Kolar district of Karnataka. The Centre has expressed appreciation for the supply of treated water for Kolar district from Vrushabhavathi and K.C. Valley,” he said.

“It would be a long-drawn and expensive affair if we take the legal route, hence we are considering resolving the issue through dialogue between the two governments. The Forest Department has said it would give its approval. I tried meeting Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, hailing from the state, to discuss this but he wasn't available. I briefed Union Minister of State Somanna on the irrigation projects of the state," he said.

Asked if the Mekedatu project was discussed, he said: 'I can't disclose any information on that."

Asked about his Congress promising Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi' scheme in Delhi as compared to Rs 2,000 in Karnataka, he said, "The cost of living is different for the two states."

On state Home Minister Parameshwara calling for a meeting to discuss the growing trend of dinner meeting politics, he said: "I was travelling abroad and I don't have information on that."

Asked about Union Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy's allegations of 60 per cent commission by the Congress government in the state, Shivakumar said: "We will talk about what is there in Kumaraswamy's safe some other time."

