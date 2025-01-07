Assam: Operation to rescue labourers trapped in coal mine to continue overnight (Ld)

Guwahati, Jan 7 (IANS) The divers of the rescue team have dived twice in the coal mine in Assam's Umrangso locality in the Dima Hasao district, officials said on Tuesday.

The rescue operation will continue the whole night while the search operations for the trapped labourers will commence again on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, draining the water from the mine is being done by the task force members.

A senior Army officer said: “Rescue Task Force of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising divers and engineers attempted diving twice into the mine at Umrangso in Dima Hasao District of Assam.

"Engineers of the Indian Army are currently assisting the civil administration in removing water from the mine and have also coordinated provision of adequate lighting to illuminate the site, enabling continuance of operations at night. The joint rescue efforts will continue through the night while search operations will commence again tomorrow morning to rescue the trapped miners,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that illegal coal mining was carried out at the site where the labourers got trapped and a case in relevant sections were registered.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the illegal coal mining. Sarma said in a post on X said: "The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine. One Punish Nunisa has been arrested in connection with the case."

At least nine labourers have been identified who were trapped in a coal mine in Umrangso locality.

Out of the nine labourers who were still trapped in the coal mine, one is a national of Nepal, one from West Bengal and rest hail from different parts of Assam.

They have been identified as Ganga Bahadur, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Sheikh, Khusi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

