Atul Subhash case: ‘Missing’ child currently in Haryana hostel, B’luru Police told

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (IANS) A residential school based in Haryana’s Faridabad has shared information regarding the missing child of the deceased techie Atul Subhash with the Bengaluru Police. The school has also confirmed that he is staying in the residential school’s hostel currently.

The parents of deceased Atul Subhash have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the custody of the child. They had maintained that the child was missing and they fear his safety.

The school stated, “Presently, winter vacations are ongoing, and no one has come to take the boy home for the break. Special arrangements have been made for him to remain in the hostel during the vacation period under the school’s care.”

Dr Arun Kumar Sharma, Principal of Satyug Darshan Vidyalaya, a residential school, in Faridabad, Haryana has written a letter in this regard over the inquiry by the Marathahalli police station. The letter addressed to the police sub-inspector, states, that Atul’s four-year-old son is a bonafide student of the residential school.

IANS has obtained a letter from the school in response to the query by the Bangalore Police regarding the whereabouts of Atul Shubhsh and Nikita Singhania's 4-year-old son. The principal has also shared relevant documents related to the child's admission, which are now with IANS, including the admission form with specific details.

According to the letter, the mother Nikita Singhania, a technical team leader, has claimed that she is the sole guardian and single mother of the child and has stroked off the column to be filled with details of the father.

The document says that the boy is currently staying in the hostel and enrolled for Grade Nursery at the school. Nikita Singhania, the boy’s mother personally completed his admission process at the school.

Atul Subhash committed suicide alleging his wife demanded Rs 3 crore for divorce settlement.

The police registered an FIR against the accused persons under Sections 108, 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on December 9.

Bikas Kumar (Subhash's brother) had lodged a police complaint alleging abetment to suicide with the Marathahalli Police in Bengaluru.

Bikas Kumar alleged in the complaint that false cases were lodged against his brother (Atul Subhash) by the accused, demanding Rs 3 crore to settle the case. He had also alleged that his brother was taunted in the court during the proceedings that he had to either give Rs 3 crore or commit suicide.

Nikita's family alleged that the deceased Subhash demanded a hefty dowry from her family which resulted in the death of her father.

Pavan Kumar Modi, Atul Subhash's father, stated that the family is worried about the safety of his grandson.

"My grandson was ATM to her. She got money on the pretext of taking care of him. She approached the High Court demanding Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. She went on to appeal for Rs 80,000. Even after this, she went on demanding more money. Hence, we have approached the Supreme Court for the custody of the child as he is safe with us," he stated.

Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected the plea for quashing of FIR against Nikita Singhania in connection with the alleged suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash.

