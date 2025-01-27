Shiv Sena hails UCC implementation in Uttarakhand, calls for wider adoption

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande has commended the Uttarakhand government for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), describing it as a progressive step to eliminate injustice and promote equality.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kayande stated, “This is a significant milestone for Uttarakhand. If there is any injustice prevailing in the country, such a law can help address it. I firmly believe the UCC should also be implemented in Maharashtra.”

Reiterating Shiv Sena's longstanding support for the UCC, she added, “As a part of the NDA, we have always backed the idea of a Uniform Civil Code and will continue to do so. The increasing activities of Bangladeshi immigrants in India demand that their legal and social status be regulated appropriately.”

Responding to Congress leader Husain Dalwai's controversial comparison of Maha Kumbh with Haj, Kayande expressed strong disapproval. “I vehemently oppose Husain Dalwai’s statement. Such remarks can create tensions in society, and he must take full responsibility for any unrest if caused. He should issue a public apology,” Kayande told IANS.

She further criticised Dalwai, remarking, “Husain Dalwai's mental balance appears to have deteriorated. His comments reflect ignorance and insensitivity. Maha Kumbh holds immense historical and spiritual significance for millions of Indians and comparing it to Haj is sheer stupidity.”

Addressing the incident of the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Kayande remarked on the political and public discourse surrounding the attack.

“After Saif Ali Khan’s discharge, a lot of politics is being played. However, the truth behind the incident lies with the police investigation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already addressed the issue. Despite this, questions continue to arise, which is understandable given the circumstances,” she said.

Kayande called for transparency, stating, “The hospital should release the medical report to address the questions in people's minds.”

On accusations of the incident being a publicity stunt, she responded, “While some artists have resorted to such stunts before their film releases, putting one’s life at risk in this manner would be an act of sheer foolishness.”

Kayande criticised Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s demand to confer Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, saying, “Sanjay Raut is a three-time MP, yet he has neither written to the Prime Minister or President on this matter nor raised it in Parliament. If he truly believes in this cause, he should have taken concrete steps and presented it formally,” she remarked.

Kayande also reflected on the ongoing conflict between Congress and AAP leaders during the Delhi elections. She remarked, “These two parties are openly targeting each other’s leadership. Their inability to work together clearly indicates that the INDIA bloc experiment has failed. When they are fighting among themselves, what conclusion should people draw?”

