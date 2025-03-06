Sharwanand plays a bike racer in director Abhilash Kankara’s film

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) Telugu star Sharwanand plays a bike racer in his upcoming film that is being directed by Abhilash Kankara, its makers disclosed on Thursday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Choosing to release his look from the film on Thursday, UV creations, the firm producing the film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Sharwa36, wrote on its X timeline, “Happy Birthday to the versatile and the mesmerizing @ImSharwanand. May this year be filled with blockbuster adventures #Sharwa36. Title announcement soon.”

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the Sharwanand will be seen as a skilled motorcycle racer in the film, the shooting of which is now in its final stage.

In the poster released, the actor is seen wearing a torn pair of jeans, a stylish sports jacket and shades. He is seen seated atop a Yamaha RX-100 bike.

Sharva, who has made a name for himself by picking and performing diverse roles, will be seen handling another challenging role in this film. Sources close to the unit say that the actor will be seen performing some spectacular stunts in this film that is sure to give audiences an adrenaline rush.

The film stars Malavika Nair as the female lead, while Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni play key roles.

Produced by Vamsi and Pramod, this high-energy film is believed to be set against the backdrop of motocross racing. Sources say it is a thrilling story of a family that is spread over three generations and set against the exciting motocross backdrop of the 90s and early 2000s.

J Yuvraj is handling the cinematography for the film, which will have music by Ghibran. Anil Kumar P is the editor and N Sandeep is the executive producer. Rajeevan is the production designer and A Panneerselvam is the art director.

