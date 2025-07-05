Shantanu Maheshwari says, ‘Love in Vietnam’ bridges gap between two beautiful cultures

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who is known for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ and ‘Campus Beats’, has said that his film ‘Love in Vietnam’ bridges the gap between two beautiful cultures.

The world premiere of the film was recently hosted at the state-of-the-art Ariyana Convention Centre in the coastal city of Danang in Vietnam at the 3rd edition of Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF). The film marks the first-ever India-Vietnam co-production film. The event saw Shantanu Maheshwari and Kha Ngan, director Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producers Captain Rahul Bali, Sarvesh Goel, Mohammed Antuley, Sahil Shiekh, and Zeba Sajid walk the red carpet.

Talking about the film, Shantanu Maheshwari said, “‘Love in Vietnam’ is a journey that touched my heart from the very beginning. To see how warmly it was received here at the world premiere is incredibly humbling. It’s a story that transcends borders, and I feel proud to represent a film that builds a bridge between two beautiful cultures”.

The gala evening also saw the presence of the Director of DANAFF Ms. Ngo Phuong Lan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India Ms. T. Ajungla Jamir, Head of Danang Culture, Sports & Tourism Department Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoi An, and Consul General of Russia Ms. Mizonova M Georgievna.

The film is set against Vietnam's stunning landscapes, depicting some of the greatest human virtues like love, resilience, commitment, sacrifice and respect.

Rahhat Shah Kazmi shared, “I’m truly overwhelmed by the love this film has received from the audience. As a musical, we were a bit anxious about how it would resonate with viewers outside India, but love is a universal emotion, and I believe that’s what connected everyone. The response from the media, critics, and the industry here in Vietnam has been deeply heartening”.

This romantic film was officially announced at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Produced by internationally acclaimed curator and filmmaker Captain Rahul Bali along with Omung Kumar, Sarvesh Goel, Mohammad Antuley & Sahil Sheikh this cross-cultural love story boasts of a talented ensemble cast from both the countries that includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Farida Jalal, Krisheka Patel and Vietnamese Superstar Kha Ngan.

‘Love in Vietnam’ will be released in theatres globally later this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.