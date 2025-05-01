Shantanu Maheshwari: ‘Sara Zamana Gunti Veedhi’ seamlessly blends cultural elements

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who is seen grooving to the number Sara Zamana Gunti Veedhi, says the energy of the song is contagious and that it seamlessly blends cultural elements.

Shantanu shared, "The song's energy is contagious, and I loved bringing that vibrancy to life through the performance. This track seamlessly blends cultural elements, and I think audiences will connect with its authentic feel and upbeat rhythm. Working with Tips Music and the entire team made this project memorable. (sic)."

The music video features Shantanu and Simratt Kaur Randhawa. With vocals by Dev Negi and Sireesha Bhagavatula, music composition by Lijo George, and lyrics by Mohsin Shaikh along with Lijo George, "Sara Zamana Gunti Veedhi” is a refreshing track.

Simratt said, "When I first heard ‘Sara Zamana Gunti Veedhi!’ it hit different. The fusion of musical styles creates such a unique sound that makes you want to move instantly. The video captures that joyful spirit perfectly. I'm excited for everyone to experience this celebration of regional music that still feels fresh and contemporary (sic)".

Singer Dev Negi added, "Recording this track was a joyful experience. The melody has an infectious quality that makes you want to dance instantly. Working alongside Sireesha and bringing together different vocal styles created something truly special (sic)".

Sireesha Bhagavatula said that the song blends traditional elements with contemporary beats in a way that feels both familiar and new.

She added, “I believe listeners will connect with its authentic energy and celebratory mood."

Tips Music Ltd. and Legacy Collective launched "Sara Zamana Gunti Veedh”i, which is the fourth and final release in their successful regional music collaboration series.

Kumar Taurani, Producer at Tips Music Ltd., said, "With 'Sara Zamana Gunti Veedhi,' we conclude our wonderful journey with Roots on a high note. This track encapsulates what we set out to achieve with this collaboration—showcasing the rich diversity of regional music while creating something universally appealing.”

“The energy of this song captures the spirit of celebration that connects people across different cultures and languages."

"Sara Zamana Gunti Veedhi!" is available on all streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.