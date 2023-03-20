Shantanu Maheshwari to play a dentist in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Dancer-turned-actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who got a lot of appreciation for his work in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', will be soon seen playing a dentist in the upcoming streaming series 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'. The series brings forth a realm where both vampires and humans.

The story follows Rumi (played by Tanya Maniktala) the vampire, who has broken one of her fangs during a hunt. Roy (played by Shantanu Maheshwari), the faint-hearted, boy-next-door human dentist is confident he can fix it for her. Sparks fly, and one can't miss this love story, however impossible it may seem.

The story is set in Kolkata and promises romance, mystery, human obstacles, and inhuman hurdles. Additionally, the romantic fantasy thriller series will also see Sikander Kher, Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome amongst others.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, created & directed by Pratim Dasgupta, 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites' will drop on OTT giant Netflix on April 20, 2023.

