Shalini Passi on her Cannes 2025 debut: ‘Proud to represent Indian creativity on a global stage

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Shalini Passi and acclaimed artist Padma Shri Paresh Maity are set to make their red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 with “Longitude 77.”

Shalini expressed her excitement, highlighting how this opportunity allows her to represent India’s rich artistic heritage on a global platform. She views Cannes not only as a premier film festival but also as a celebration of art in all its forms, where Indian creativity can be appreciated by a wider international audience.

Speaking about her debut at the prestigious event, the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' actress shared, “I am honored to represent Longitude 77 at such a prestigious global platform. This collaboration is a meaningful opportunity to showcase the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship that India offers to the world on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. I look forward to being part of this celebration that bridges Indian creativity with global appreciation.”

Paresh Maity, one of India's most celebrated contemporary artists, will represent Indian creative excellence at one of the world's most prestigious cultural events. Talking about his debut, Padma Shri Paresh Maity stated, “It is truly special to bring Indian artistic expression to the Cannes Film Festival through this collaboration with Longitude 77. This represents a unique dialogue between different creative forms, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and contemporary vision of India on the world stage.”

The prestigious festival will take place on the French Riviera and will run from May 13-24, 2025. It will showcase a special cultural initiative celebrating Indian creativity. The iconic Cannes Film Festival will welcome hundreds of celebrities, actors, and filmmakers to its glamorous red carpet.

The theme for this year, "Lights, Beauty, and Action", embodies a compelling philosophy centered around confidence, self-worth, and the belief that everyone is inherently deserving of the spotlight.

