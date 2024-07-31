Shahid, Huma, Parineeti, Rakul wish 'laughs, love & success' to Kiara Advani on 33rd birthday

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The Bollywood celebrities – Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Manushi Chhillar, and Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday showered love on Kiara Advani, as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Shahid, who had shared the screen with Kiara in the romantic drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the movie.

The 'Ishq Vishk' actor took to his Instagram Stories and posted the throwback video with the birthday girl. He wrote in the caption: "To many more laughs & good times! Happy Birthday Kiara."

Huma also took to the Stories section of the photo-sharing application and posted a beautiful picture of Kiara. She penned the birthday note, which reads: "Have the best year ahead Kiara."

Miss World Manushi wrote: "A very very happy birthday Kiara... Wishing you all the love and success."

Parineeti said in her post: "Happpiest bday Kiara! Lots of love my girl."

Rakul Preet Singh too shared a gorgeous picture of Kiara on her Instagram Stories, and said: "Happy birthday.. Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and endless success. Keep shining."

Kiara began her acting career in 2014 with the comedy film 'Fugly'. Directed by Kabir Sadanand, the film features Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba.

In 2016, she essayed the real-life role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni in the sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', directed and co-written by Neeraj Pandey. Based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the film starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role.

She has then been a part of movies like -- 'Bharat Ane Nenu', 'Lust Stories', 'Good Newwz', 'Guilty', 'Laxmii', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', and most recently 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kiara next has Telugu political action thriller 'Game Changer', directed by S Shankar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Ram Charan in triple roles.

She also has 'War 2' in the kitty.

On the personal front, Kiara is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.