Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana’s Alibaug real estate deal lands in hot water

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has landed into a legal trouble surrounding a real estate deal.

It has come to light that the actress has bought the land allotted to the farmers by the government without procuring proper permissions and paperwork. The piece of land is in the Thal village, and was given to the farmers by the government for the purpose of farming.

The piece of land reportedly costs INR 12.91 crores, which Suhana paid to the Khote family based in the Cuffe Parade, the upmarket area of Mumbai. She had paid a stamp duty of INR 77.46 lakh at the time she bought the land. The transfer happened on May 30, 2023 through Standard Chartered Bank.

The matter is under investigation and an impartial report has been sought from the Alibaug tehsildar. The order was issued by the Resident Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘King’ which also stars her father. It marks her second film after the streaming debacle ‘The Archies’, which was unanimously panned by the critics and the audiences alike.

Earlier, her father SRK was said to have suffered an injury to his arm while filming ‘King’. The superstar sustained an injury while filming an action sequence for the film. He left the shooting of the film midway, and was rushed to the hospital for a medical procedure.

The actor appeared after a few days in public view when he took to his Instagram, and uploaded a video of himself wearing a sling. He spoke about receiving his first National Award in 33 years of his career, and expressed his gratitude to the government.

