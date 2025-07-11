Shagun Pandey shares how playing kho kho on the sets of 'Saru' transported him back to his school days

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) TV actor Shagun Pandey revealed how playing a game of Kho Kho on the sets of his show “Saru” transported him back to his school days.

In the upcoming episode, Ved (Shagun Pandey) and Saru (Mohak Matkar) will be seen taking part in a Kho Kho sequence, and during the shoot, they got so caught up in the game that they continued playing even during their break time. Speaking about how the game took him back to his school days, Shagun shared, “Kho Kho was such a big part of my childhood, and playing it again with Mohak and the whole team was pure joy. We were running around like kids, forgetting everything else. I remember playing barefoot on dusty fields, getting scolded for coming home late, and collecting small bruises that we used to wear like trophies.”

“Recreating that energy on set, especially with everyone joining in, was truly special. We work long hours and often forget to pause and have fun, so moments like these are a real breather. It brought the whole team closer, and I think that joy will come through on screen too.”

An insider revealed what started as a planned sequence soon turned into a spontaneous game, with more cast and crew members joining the fun. The set transformed into a lively playground filled with laughter, running, and cheers—reminiscent of carefree school days.

Earlier, Shagun, who essays the male lead role of Ved Birla, a lecturer in college, had shared, “Saru is a show that speaks volumes about chasing dreams despite resistance, and I hope the audiences love the story as much as we do. It is a show that truly defines me as a person too, and I am glad to be a part of it. My character of Ved will be a refreshing surprise for audiences as it is unlike any character I’ve played and it truly helps me showcase my acting abilities like never before. I was drawn to his unwavering commitment to doing what is right and I am looking forward to sharing his story with the audience.”

“Saru,” produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, airs every day on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.