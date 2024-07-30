Shaan shares video of Sonu Nigam, Anup Jalota celebrating their birthdays together

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Playback singers Sonu Nigam and Anup Jalota celebrated their birthdays on Tuesday with fellow singers and composers from the music industry.

On Tuesday, playback singer Shaan took to his Instagram and shared a video of the two singers cutting cakes and celebrating the occasion with their friends and contemporaries.

In the video, artists like Papon, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Anup Jalota, Anu Malik, Shankar Mahadevan, and Swanand Kirkire can be seen enjoying the celebrations.

Shaan humorously mentioned in the caption that this was Sonu’s 21st birthday celebration. While Sonu's birthday is on July 30, Anup's birthday is on July 29.

The singer wrote in the caption: “Wishing my Brother and The Real Rockstar @sonunigamofficial a Very Happy 21st Birthday. Sharing a lovely moment... when @anupjalotaonline Ji and SonuBhai cut each other’s Birthday cake.… (Anupji’s Birthday was Yesterday)... The Love and camaraderie was so Beautiful. Had to share it with You ..:)) (forgot to take a pic with Budday Boy though).”

Sonu and Shaan have been professional rivals yet the best of friends. The two ruled the 1990s during the Golden period of Indie Pop.

Anup Jalota, who was awarded the Padma Shri by the government in 2012, is known for his contributions to the Bhajan genre of Indian music. He is popularly known as the "Bhajan Samraat."

Indie pop thrived throughout the 1990s, but the scenario changed when the dotcom bubble burst in the early 2000s, leading to the monopoly of mainstream film music. This changed with the 4G revolution in India as the music ecosystem became more democratised.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.