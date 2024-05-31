Sex videos case: Court gives Prajwal Revanna's custody to SIT till June 6 (LD)

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex videos case, Prajwal Revanna, was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Friday.

After arguments and counterarguments, the court gave his custody to the SIT till June 6.

Videos allegedly showing former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing women surfaced during the Lok Sabha elections and created a furore in Karnataka.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok Nayak submitted to the court that Prajwal Revanna should be handed over to the custody of the SIT for 15 days.

He argued that Prajwal Revanna is facing rape charges and can be dubbed as a sadist as he videographed his own acts.

“His videos surfaced during the Lok Sabha election. There are more than 100 victims in the case, and Prajwal Revanna had obtained an injunction order against the media a few months ago.

“He had made WhatsApp calls and demanded that the victims strip.

“After the videos went viral, he fled to a foreign location,” Nayak submitted.

Nayak said that following the circulation of the videos on social media, the victims are facing a crisis, with their husbands viewing them with suspicion.

“Prajwal Revanna has made it a habit to commit atrocities. His mobile phone has a face lock, and he left the country to avoid arrest,” the SPP argued.

SPP Nayak further stated that the episode had become global news and that Prajwal Revanna returned to India only to avoid arrest abroad.

“This case could result in imprisonment for life. The complainant in the case is a labourer, while the accused is wealthy and powerful. He is not a common man; he enacts the law,” he stated.

Arun, the counsel for Prajwal Revanna, submitted that the rape charge was not made in the initial complaint.

“There is no video record of the complainant. It is a four-year-old case. According to the complaint, the rape charge was added following the victim's statement in court under CrPC Section 161. There was no mention of a rape charge between April 28 and May 2.

“The prosecution has used particular words to project the case as they want it. This case, initially bailable, has been made non-bailable. The sexual harassment case has been turned into a rape case.

“A woman officer should have recorded the victim's statement, and it should have been recorded on video. However a readymade complaint was filed,” Arun submitted before the court.

“I don’t know why the SIT needs 15 days of custody. One day is enough, as Prajwal Revanna is ready to cooperate with the investigation,” counsel Arun stated.

The courtroom was teeming with counsels and others.

Earlier, Prajwal Revanna had undergone a medical test at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.