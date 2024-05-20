Video scandal: CM Siddaramaiah denies political conspiracy in Prajwal Revanna case

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that there is no political ill-will or intention to target any political leader on the part of the Congress government in its handling of the alleged sex video scandal involving sitting JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

During a media interaction on completing one year in office at the Press Club here, Siddaramaiah clarified that there is no conspiracy by the Congress government in the case of Prajwal Revanna, who has been renominated from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat by the NDA.

“With regard to the Prajwal Revanna case, BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda had written to the party six months ago demanding that there should be no alliance between the BJP and the JD-S. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections was held in Karnataka on April 26, and Prajwal Revanna left the country on April 27,” the Chief Minister said.

"Later, a maid at Prajwal Revanna's house filed a complaint against him. During the investigation, it was found that she was raped, leading to the addition of rape charge in the case. Had someone conspired against Prajwal Revanna, why did the JD-S suspend him from the party," Siddaramaiah questioned.

“They knew about the developments six months ago, so why did they issue a ticket to him? Why did they make speeches in his support,” he asked.

When asked about the accusation that Congress leaders distributed the pen drives containing alleged sex videos involving Prajwal Revanna, Siddaramaiah asked for evidence to support the claim.

"An investigation is going on into the distribution of pen drives. Our government will handle the case lawfully, and the guilty will be punished,” he said.

To a question on the law and order situation in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, “In two months, two young women -- MCA student Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambigera -- were killed in Hubballi. In Neha’s case, a special court has been set up, and I have spoken to the public prosecutor about getting maximum punishment for the accused.”

"The second murder took place in broad daylight, which should not have happened. After these incidents, one might feel that the crime rate is rising in the state. However, when compared to the total number of murders and crimes reported from the state in previous years, the figures have come down."

He also said that necessary action has been initiated in Hubballi where the two murders took place.

"The concerned police inspector and the DCPs, both law & order, and crime, have been suspended. A lapse in police work is evident in the case. These incidents should not recur in the state, and I condemn them. To prevent such incidents, necessary actions have been initiated,” he said.

On implementing the controversial caste census in the state, Siddaramaiah said he does not know the report's contents yet.

“It will be tabled before the Cabinet where it will be discussed,” he added.

Talking about generating funds accounting for 12-13 per cent of the state budget for the 'guarantees' without affecting capital expenditure, Siddaramaiah said that funds will be generated through raising taxes, and loans, and by reducing corruption.

“It is a fact that we have taken loans. However, it is well within the prescribed fiscal policy limits. The allocation of funds has decreased from the 14th Finance Commission to the 15th Finance Commission. State collections were not robust due to drought and decreased production.

"Also, Central allocations have decreased by Rs 1.89 lakh crore. In this context, we staged a protest in Delhi against the Centre, and it will continue,” the Chief Minister said.

He also said that one year of governance has brought him joy.

“The party is satisfied, and the high command is also happy about it,” he emphasised.

Claiming that the Congress will win 15-20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said, "We do not have any proposal for a Cabinet reshuffle. Ours is a party led by the high command. Whatever the high command says, we will do."

