Several injured in stone pelting during clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh, March 26 (IANS) Several people were injured in stone pelting after two groups clashed during a 'Mangala procession' in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, late on Tuesday night. The incident occurred between Jhanda Chowk and Jama Masjid Road in the city, leading to tension in the area.

The clash reportedly began over a dispute regarding a song played during the procession.

According to eyewitnesses, an argument between members of the two groups quickly escalated, resulting in stone pelting from both sides. Several people sustained injuries in the chaos.

Police fired four to five rounds in the air and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Senior police officials, including SP Arvind Kumar Singh, arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

"There was a clash between two groups during the Mangala procession. The situation is now under control," said SP Singh, urging people not to believe in rumours.

He said the police are in the process of registering FIR against those involved in the violence.

Following the incident, police and security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, including the city's main road and Jama Masjid Road, to prevent further clashes.

The Ram Navami festival is celebrated on a large scale in Hazaribagh, attracting thousands of participants from the city and nearby areas. As part of the tradition, Mangala processions are taken out from various Akharas with drums, Mahaveeri flags, and other religious symbols every Tuesday evening during the Chaitra month.

Members of the Ram Navami Mahasamiti and community leaders also intervened to restore peace.

Authorities have also appealed to the public to maintain harmony and avoid spreading misinformation.

Security has been heightened across the city, with additional personnel stationed in key areas to prevent further incidents. Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for instigating the violence.

