Serie A: Como 1907 sign French goalkeeper Jean Butez

Como, Jan 7 (IANS) Como 1907 has secured the signing of goalkeeper Jean Butez from Royal Antwerp FC on a three-year deal, which will see him stay at the club till 2027. The 29-year-old French goalkeeper was instrumental in Antwerp’s domestic treble in 2023, during which he achieved an impressive 27 clean sheets.

“I’m delighted to be joining Como 1907. For me, it’s a dream to be able to come and play in Italy. After playing for a few years in Belgium and winning a historic double with my previous club Royal Antwerp, I feel that joining this historic club is a great step forward for me. I’ve had very good discussions with Mark-Jan Fledderus, as well as with coach Cesc Fàbregas, said on Tuesday.

“It’s a project in which I can see myself developing over the coming years. I’m also very happy to be able to discover such a beautiful part of Italy with my family, my wife, and my two children, aged one and three. It promises to be a great family adventure. I hope we have a lot of success with the team in the coming weeks. I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and the fans very soon. I think it’s going to be a great adventure together,” said Jean.

Born in Lille, France, Butez began his football journey with FC Merris before joining the youth academy at Lille OSC in 2003. A move to Royal Excel Mouscron followed before signing with Royal Antwerp FC in 2020 where he quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper.

“Jean’s consistency and leadership from the back are qualities that will greatly benefit our team. His experience and shot-stopping abilities make him a valuable asset as we continue to strengthen our squad,” said head coach Fabregas.

The club sits in 16th place on the Italian first-division table with four wins, six draws, and eight losses. The addition of Jean is in hopes of bolstering their back-line which has conceded 30 goals in 18 games.

