Schoolgirl, mother killed as truck runs over scooty in Ranchi, locals block road in protest

Ranchi, Aug 29 (IANS) A woman and her school-going daughter were killed in a horrific road accident in Ranchi on Friday morning after a speeding truck ran over their scooter near Joda bridge in Kanke police station area, officials said.

The tragic incident sparked outrage among locals, who blocked the busy Kanke Road in protest.

Police officials said the victims have been identified as Rashmi Kashyap, a nurse at Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (Rinpas), and her minor daughter.

Rashmi, a resident of Chudi Tola in Kanke, was on her way to drop her daughter off at school when the accident occurred. Her husband is currently working in Africa.

According to eyewitnesses, a cement-laden truck, moving at high speed, hit the scooter from behind and crushed both mother and child to death on the spot.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The police have seized the truck and launched a search to nab the driver.

The incident triggered massive anger in the area. Within minutes, locals gathered at the spot, blocking the Kanke Road, demanding strict action against reckless truck drivers. The protest disrupted traffic movement for several hours.

DSP Amar Kumar Pandey, who reached the site with additional police force, confirmed the deaths and said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“The family will be provided assistance as per government rules. We are in touch with the protesters, and efforts are being made to restore normal traffic,” he added.

Residents alleged that the unregulated movement of heavy vehicles on Kanke Road has become a recurring hazard, often leading to fatal accidents.

They demanded that the administration restrict truck movement, especially during school hours, and enforce stricter speed control measures.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment continues in the area to prevent escalation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.