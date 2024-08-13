SC extends interim bail of bizman Abhishek Boinpally for two weeks

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended for two weeks the interim bail of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, an accused in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Acceding to the request made by the Enforcement Directorate’s counsel to adjourn the proceedings due to non-availability of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, a Bench presided over by Justice MM Sundresh adjourned the hearing and in the meantime, directed an extension of the interim relief.

In July this year, SC judge, Justice Sanjay Kumar, recused himself from hearing the matter, thereafter, the Justice Sanjiv Khanna-led Bench, directed that the bail plea be heard by a different Bench.

Earlier on March 20, the top court granted interim bail to Boinpally for a period of five weeks, taking into consideration the ill-health of his wife. This interim relief was extended from time to time.

It had ordered Boinpally to surrender his passport and not leave the National Capital Region (NCR), except for Hyderabad.

The SC had also asked Boinpally to share his mobile number with Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials so that they could remain in touch with him.

Boinpally, who has been in custody since October 2022, moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's July 2023 order dismissing his bail application.

Notably, the apex court, on August 9, allowed bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the CBI as well as the ED case linked to the same liquor excise policy case on the ground of delay in commencement of trial.

