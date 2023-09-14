Sarpanch kills wife with VDC rifle in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 14 (IANS) A Sarpanch, who is a member of the village defence committee (VDC) in Jammu's Rajouri, on Thursday killed his wife using the rifle given to him, officials said.

Officials said that the Sarpanch, identified as Yashpal, of Patrara village fired at his wife Neelam Devi with a .303 rifle issued to him as a VDC member.

"The woman was shifted to the local hospital from where she was referred to government medical college hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

"She succumbed to critical bullet injuries in the medical college hospital in Jammu," an official said, adding that police registered a case in Sunderbani police station and arrested the accused.

The weapon was also recovered.

Body of the deceased woman has been handed over to relatives for last rites, officials said.

VDCs are created in remote areas in which weapons are issued to civilians who are trained to handle them as a counter-insurgency exercise.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.