Sanyam Sharma explains why portraying Vicky Bhaiyya in ‘Swipe Crime’ was challenging

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Sanyam Sharma has opened up about the challenges he faced while portraying the character of Vicky Bhaiyya in the series “Swipe Crime.”

The actor shared his thoughts on the challenges and enjoyment of portraying the character. He commended the show's writing and direction, emphasizing how the role pushed him outside of his comfort zone. Sanyam stated, “Playing Vicky Bhaiyya was a challenging but enjoyable experience," he said. "The character is far removed from my real-life personality, but that's what made it so exciting to play.”

Directed by Harsh Mainra, “Swipe Crime” delves into college life intertwined with a dark and sinister digital scam and features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Singh Rajput, Faisal Malik, and Rishab Chadha, among others.

The show is streaming on MX Player and was produced by Jyoti Chouhan, Prashant Shinde, Upendra Sharma, Lalit Kshatriya, and Harsh Mainra under Versatile Motion Pictures.

The show follows a group of college students who find themselves ensnared in a web of fraud and blackmail. Caught in the grip of deceitful online scams, they struggle to break free. It also highlights how cybercrime has ruined countless lives in the country, while lawmakers continue to fail in providing support to the victims. This leaves those affected feeling helpless and pushed to the brink.

Earlier, in a statement, Abhishek Singh Rajput described Swipe Crime as a mirror to modern relationships. Speaking about the series, Abhishek shared, “Swipe Crime is not just a story of crime; it’s a mirror to modern relationships and the choices we make in the digital age. Being a part of such a layered and gripping project has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m thrilled for audiences to experience it.”

"Swipe Crime," which blends college life with a dark and deceptive digital scam, was released on Amazon MX Player on December 20.

