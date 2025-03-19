Sanjana Sanghi visits Golden temple, talks about her spiritual bond with Amritsar

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is known for ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Dhak Dhak’, paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The temple holds a sacred space in her life. Sharing her deep-rooted connection with the city, she reminisced about her childhood trips from Delhi to Amritsar by train with her mother and brother.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, “Amritsar is very close to my heart. The Golden Temple has a place in our lives. I have been fortunate to celebrate my 18th birthday, 21st birthday, to say, almost 7-8 birthdays in Amritsar. And today, we are here to celebrate my parents' anniversary. Our trips might have become shorter due to professional commitments, but the divine essence remains the same”.

The actress also shared a rare insight into her spiritual practices, revealing how she has been blessed to do sewa at Gurudwaras, whether in Delhi or Mumbai.

“I have deep admiration for the concept of sewa and langars at the Gurudwara, the act of giving, and being able to adopt that in my life has been transformational for me”, she added.

Sanjana’s deep reverence for Amritsar and its spiritual significance continues to shape her life, reminding her of the values of humility and gratitude.

The actress harbours deep love for travelling and experiencing different cultures. Last year, the actress went to Cartagena, Colombia for a vacation. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a gamut of pictures from her holiday, which included some drinks, foods, and picturesque locations for pictures.

In one of the images, she was seen posing next to an old building, dressed in an asymmetrical dress paired with tie-up sandals and sunglasses. Another picture showed her posing with a public telephone.

She even shared some images of the meals she tried in Cartagena. “Cartagena serving sunshine, ceviche and vibes of a lifetime”, she wrote in the caption.

