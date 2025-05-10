Sandeepa Dhar pays tribute to her mother this Mother’s Day: 'Everything I am carries her imprint'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Ahead of Mother’s Day 2025, actress Sandeepa Dhar opened up about the unwavering strength, grace, and resilience of her mother, Sushma Dhar, in an emotional tribute.

Dhar shared how her mother built an entire life from scratch after leaving Kashmir — a place that held her roots — and starting anew in unfamiliar surroundings.

She stated, “She had no support system, no familiar faces around her, but she had courage, and she built a life with Dad from the ground up, ensuring we, as children, never felt the weight of her struggles.”

The actress credited her mother for instilling in her the values that shape her today. “Traveling with her is my absolute joy. Her sense of humor, her openness to new experiences, and her ‘never say no’ spirit make every trip unforgettable,” she shared. Dhar added that she has inherited her mother’s competitiveness and tireless work ethic.

In a world that often treats strength and kindness as opposites, Dhar found the perfect balance in her mother. “She showed me that strength isn’t just about standing tall — it’s about standing tall with empathy. My respect and sensitivity toward others come from watching her live those values every single day.”

The heartfelt message concluded with the words, “Everything I am today carries her imprint. I love you beyond measure.”

On the work front, Dhar last graced the screen in Akshay Choubey's directorial "Pyar Ka Professor". She was seen sharing screen space with Pranav Sachdeva and Mahesh Balraj on the Amazon MX Player show.

"Pyar Ka Professor" revolves around a Delhi image consultant who moonlights as a dating coach, teaching his foolproof 5-step method to lonely men. Things get complicated when a politician hires him, and he ends up falling for the man's wife.

