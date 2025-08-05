Santhosh and Anekal Balaraj: Heartbreaking Twin Tragedies from Kannada Film Industry

In what can be considered devastating news for Kannada cinema, actor Santhosh Balaraj dies due to complications arising from jaundice at just the age of 34. Santhosh was admitted to a private hospital weeks ago owing to jaundice, and his situation turned worse a few days ago. Santhosh Balaraj passed away on Tuesday morning at 09:34 AM.

According to reports, the infection had spread throughout his body, and medical intervention couldn't save him. Santhosh Balaraj acted in several movies. He made his debut in Kempa, but he got fame for his talent and skills in the 2015 Kannada film Ganapa.

After making his debut in Kempa, Santhosh Balaraj starred in the movies Olavina Ole and Janma. In 2017, Santhosh participated in the Kariya 2 sequel, a production of his late father, Anekal Balaraj.

Balaraj produced the 2003 hit film Kariya, which starred Darshan, and 14 years later, his son Santhosh acted in its sequel. What's even more unfortunate is that Anekal Balaraj also passed away in 2022 in a car accident. Since then, Santhosh has been living with his mother in their home.

Santhosh Balaraj was single at the time of his death. One of the most talented performers from Kannada cinema, Santhosh had left a mark with his innocent acting, and his sudden demise comes as a shock to not just cinema insiders but also to the lakhs of admirers of the actor.