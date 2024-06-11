Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan retains Education Ministry

Bhubaneswar, June 11 (IANS) BJP leader and MP from Odisha's Sambalpur constituency, Dharmendra Pradhan, has retained the Education portfolio in the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan was the Education Minister in the second term of PM Modi from July 7, 2021. He also held the portfolio of Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the previous government.

However, this time Jayant Chaudhary was appointed as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry this time.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram again got the Tribal Affairs Ministry after five years. The six-time MP held the portfolio twice between 1999 and 2004 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and during the first term of PM Modi from 2014 and 2019.

Similarly, former Odisha cadre IAS officer and Rajya Sabha MP, Ashwini Vaishnaw, retained all the portfolios. He was named Minister of Railways and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. PM Modi has allotted an additional portfolio of Information and Broadcasting.

BJP leader and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur was the I&B minister during the previous term of PM Modi.

