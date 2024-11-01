Salima Tete looks forward to thrilling days of hockey in Bihar at Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Rajgir, Nov 1 (IANS) With just 10 days left until the start of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, the Indian Women’s Hockey Captain Salima Tete shared insights into the preparations for the tournament and said she is looking forward to some thrilling days of hockey in Bihar.

The continental tournament is scheduled to take place from November 11 to 20 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Top Asian teams, including Paris 2024 silver medalist China, along with Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, are set to assemble in the historic town of Rajgir.

"The anticipation and excitement for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is in equal measure as we will be playing at a new venue in a beautiful town Rajgir. We played an exhibition match here in August and received a great response from the crowd. We’re looking forward to returning to Rajgir and playing our best hockey," said Salima.

Vice captain Navneet Kaur added, "We were in Rajgir in August and received a warm reception from the crowd. Now, they’ll have the opportunity to witness top Asian teams play right in their town. Bihar is also the birthplace of our Chief Coach, Harendra Sir, so this makes even more special occasion. We’re looking forward to putting on a great show for the people of Rajgir and Bihar."

As India enters the tournament as defending champions, expectations are high for the team. Salima said, "Last year, we had a memorable outing in Ranchi, where we clinched the Women's Asian Champions Trophy title. We know our fans have even higher expectations this time, and we’re ready to take on the challenge to defend the title."

"We have gone about some intense training sessions at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. We are prepared for the tournament and are looking forward to some thrilling days of hockey in Bihar," she added while talking about the team's preparations.

Speaking about the team's first assignment of the season, Kaur said, "Excitement aside, we are focused on our goal. We are in the new Olympic cycle, we start afresh and we have to improve and grow step by step to achieve our ultimate goals."

