Salima Tete, Deepika, Lalremsiami share inspiring journeys on International Women's Day

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete, drag-flick specialist Deepika and midfielder Lalremsiami reflected on the power of women in sports, their personal journeys, and the significance of women's empowerment in today’s world.

Their thoughts echo the resilience, determination, and grit that have not only defined their sporting careers but also contributed to the ongoing growth of women in sports across India.

Salima Tete has had a remarkable journey from a small village in Jharkhand to the international stage. Speaking on the empowerment of women, she said, “Coming from a humble background, I know what it means to push boundaries and fight against societal norms. I started playing with wooden sticks, but that never stopped me from dreaming big. Hockey gave me the confidence to face challenges head-on and believe in my abilities. Today, I feel proud to lead a team that inspires countless young girls to take up sports and pursue their dreams.”

She further added, “Women’s empowerment is about creating opportunities, and we as athletes are living proof that with determination, women can achieve anything, no matter where they come from.”

Deepika, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, also shared her story of perseverance and growth. “When I first picked up a hockey stick on my way to wrestling practice in 2012, I never imagined I’d be here today. My family, especially my father, supported me through thick and thin, even when people around us doubted my choice to pursue hockey,” she said.

Reflecting on women's empowerment, Deepika remarked, “It’s crucial for women to believe in their own strength. We face many obstacles, but it’s our approach that defines our path. We have to remain focused, work hard, and never underestimate our power to break barriers. It may take time, but in the end, every goal is achievable with determination and motivation.”

Lalremsiami, the first female Olympian from Mizoram, shared her experiences of breaking through barriers and becoming a role model for girls in her state. “Coming from Mizoram and making it to the Olympics was a proud moment, not just for me, but for my community. It wasn’t an easy road - language barriers and adapting to new environments were challenging, but hockey was always the bridge that connected everything for me,” she shared.

In 2019, during the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan, Lalremsiami faced an unimaginable personal tragedy when her father passed away just a day before India’s semifinal match.

Despite the heartbreaking news, Lalremsiami chose to stay with the team, putting her dedication to the sport and her teammates first. India went on to win the tournament, and her decision to remain with the team during such a difficult time showcased her unwavering commitment.

Reflecting on the moment, Lalremsiami said, “It was the hardest decision of my life, but I knew my father would have wanted me to stay and play for India. Hockey has taught me the importance of resilience and selflessness, and I hope my journey inspires other girls from Mizoram and across India to pursue their dreams, no matter the challenges they face.”

As the Indian women’s team continues to make strides on the global stage, Salima Tete, Deepika and Lalremsiami stand as shining examples of what women can achieve when given the right opportunities. Their personal journeys are reminder of the importance of nurturing talent, breaking down barriers, and empowering women not only in sports but in whatever career path they choose.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.