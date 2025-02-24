Sai Ketan Rao’s latest song ‘Haste Haste’ explores emotions of love and betrayal

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Television actor Sai Ketan Rao’s latest song, ‘Haste Haste’ explores the themes of love and betrayal.

On Monday, the makers took to their Instagram handle to unveil the romantic track and captioned it, “Haste Haste is out now!"A story that grips your heart, where love meets deception, and every moment unravels a deeper truth. Directed by @director_shrikanttuli Starring @saiketanrao @eugeniya.belousova featuring @mayankkmalik Stream it on ALL platforms now & watch the official video LIVE on YouTube! Shower your love and let us know how it made you feel!HasteHaste, SongOutNow, NowStreaming, SaiKetanRao, EugeniaBelousova, MayankkMalik, LoveAndBetrayal, DesiTadkaMusic.”

The track delves into the complexities of relationships, capturing the pain and heartache that comes with both deep affection and unexpected betrayal. The song features Sai Ketan alongside model Eugeniya Belousova.

Amarinder has crafted an unforgettable musical experience, with beats curated by Turban Beats and a visual spectacle shaped by DOP Palash Das.

Speaking about the song, director Shrikant Tuli shared, “Haste Haste isn’t just a story—it’s an emotion. It’s what happens when love meets its breaking point, when passion turns into power, and when revenge becomes the ultimate climax.”

Sai Ketan added, “It's a love cum revenge story shot around Pawna Lake. The song and the picturization have been beautifully done. We shot it in December in beautiful locales and I cannot wait for it to reach the audiences now. I have just wound up the dubbing for the same.”

“She was fire, he was thunder—together they burned brighter than ever. But love is never just about passion; it’s about survival. I am looking forward to the reaction from the audience,” mentioned Eugeniya Belousova.

Meanwhile, Sai Ketan Rao is known for portraying the lead role of Raghav Rao in StarPlus's daily soap “Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.” He has also been part of shows like “Chashni and Imlie.” Rao was last seen as a contestant on the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 3,” where he ended up as one of the top four finalists.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.