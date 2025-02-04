Sagar Parekh and Vijayendra Kumeria join 'Jagriti' as the show takes a 12-year leap

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Zee TV's popular show "Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah" takes a major turn with a 12-year leap, bringing a fresh perspective to the character's journey.

As the story evolves, Rachana Mistry continues in her role as Jagriti, now joined by new cast members Sagar Parekh as Akash and Vijayendra Kumeria as Suraj, the sons of the influential yet corrupt Kalikant Thakur. Pranjali Singh steps in as Sapna, Jagriti's childhood rival.

Speaking about playing grown-up Jagriti, Rachana Mistry shared, “Being part of Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah is an incredible opportunity. Jagriti is now a survivor who transforms her vulnerabilities into strength. Adopted into a privileged family, she aspires to become an IPS officer, and believes she has the power to help the world and fight for justice. What I admire most is her unshakable determination to rise above challenges and embrace her true potential. Her inspiring journey is a reminder that it’s possible to create a new beginning, and I hope her story resonates with viewers.”

Vijayendra added, “As soon as I read the script, I was drawn to Suraj’s layered personality. On the surface, he’s brash and entitled, using his father’s political power to his advantage. But underneath, he’s a conflicted young man, desperate for his father’s approval and battling insecurities. His mix of arrogance and vulnerability makes him a fascinating character to portray. Suraj’s journey of self-discovery and his evolving dynamics with Jagriti are central to the story, and I’m excited to bring his complexities to life.”

Sagar Parekh called playing Akash an exciting experience.

“A sharp-minded man with a pure heart who grew up under the shadow of power and corruption, he saw early on that to change the system, he would first have to master it. His duality, balancing idealism with pragmatism, makes him compelling. Bringing Akash’s inner conflict to life has been a privilege, and I’m eager for the audience to connect with his journey,” he mentioned.

"Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah," which premiered on 28th January, airs daily on Zee TV.

