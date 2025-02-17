Sachein has my heart always, says actress Genelia D’Souza on her Tamil film with Vijay

Chennai, Feb 17(IANS) Even as the makers of the 2005 superhit film Sachein, featuring Tamil actor Vijay and Genelia D’souza in the lead, are making preparations to celebrate the film’s completion of 20 years by having the film re-released this summer, actress Genelia D’ Souza has said that the film has always had her heart.

Quoting an announcement by the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, Genelia wrote, “Sachein - Has my heart always” on her X timeline.

Thanu responded to Genelia’s tweet, saying, “Thank you!” Intially, Thanu had posted a poster announcing the film’s re-release, saying, “A celebration this summer.”

Genelia, then responded to producer Thanu, saying, "Thank you sir for giving me Sachein and treating me so well throughout the shoot... One of my best shoots ever."

The film was a huge superhit when it first released in 2005. Apart from Genelia who played the lead, the film also featured another Bollywood actress.

Yes, Bipashu Basu played the second heroine in this film. Interestingly, Sachein marked Bipasha Basu’s Tamil debut.

The film, which was directed by John Mahendran, was a rom com that revolved around the titular character Sachein played by Vijay and his lady love, Shalini (played by Genelia). The film emerged a superhit making four times the money that was invested on it.

Apart from Vijay, Genelia and Bipasha Basu, the film also had some very versatile actors like the late Raghuvaran, Vadivelu, Santhanam and others.

The film’s cinematography, which was one of its highlights, was by Jeeva and its editing was by V T Vijayan.

Devi Sri Prasad, who scored music for the film, delivered six songs for the film, with five of them going on to become chartbusters. Interestingly, Vijay had rendered one of the songs himself. The peppy number, ‘Vaadi Vaadi’, which had lyrics by V Elango, was picturised on him and comedian Vadivelu.

