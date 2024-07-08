Saanand Verma recalls hardships his parents faced and yet enouraged him to pursue his passion'

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Saanand Verma has reflected on his journey, recalling the hardships his parents faced and their contributions to his life and passion.

Best known for his role in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', Saanand has become a household name over the years.

Speaking about his journey, he said: "I consider myself a natural actor. Even in the scorching heat, I would wear a shirt and close the top button, just like Dev Anandji. Whether I'm creating a character or performing naturally, it comes effortlessly to me. My father, a renowned poet, would often say that he wanted me to become a great actor, just like Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. His words motivated me from a young age."

"My parents, especially my mother, faced numerous hardships, and her struggles during my childhood (when I was 6-7 years old) were particularly challenging. Despite this, her contribution to my life has been immense. My father encouraged me to pursue my passion, and I am grateful for the blessings of my family and others," said the actor, who has also appeared in the Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Mardaani'.

Saanand went on to say, "Actors should constantly strive to improve their craft. I believe in learning everything possible. Whenever a new character comes my way, I prepare thoroughly. Even with limited time or opportunity, I strive to evolve. In recent years, I've focused on natural reactions rather than just acting. If you're not satisfied with your previous work, it means you're growing."

"I've played diverse roles in films like 'Babli Bouncer' and 'India Lockdown', directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, which showcase my range. In 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', I play Anokhelal Saxena, a 40-year-old Sardar and hotel manager, while in 'India Lockdown', I play a pimp. My goal is to continue pushing myself to do something different and challenging in each new project," he added.

