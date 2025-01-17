SA20: Jukskei Derby between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals abandoned due to rain

Johannesburg, Jan 17 (IANS) The Jukskei Derby between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals has been abandoned after a torrential downpour at Wanderers.

Earlier, the Joburg Super Kings spin trio proved to be a handful. This was even after the Super Kings rejigged their spin arsenal for the Jukskei derby against Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers on Thursday evening.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was given a rest with former England double white-ball World Cup winner Moeen Ali being handed his first match of Season 3.

Moeen partnered veteran Imran Tahir and the ever-improving Donovan Ferreira. The latter took the new ball in the powerplay and enjoyed immediate success when Ferreira had the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught at point by Tahir off the third ball of the innings.

Moeen was introduced into the attack after the powerplay and struck early in his spell when he clean bowled Capitals captain Rilee Rossouw. With Will Jacks already back in the dugout, the Super Kings were in control at 52/3.

Kyle Verreynne attempted a fightback with a gritty 39 (31 balls) and Liam Livingstone laboured to 22 off 30 balls before Jimmy Neesham tried to lift the scoring rate with 30 off 21 balls, but the JSK spin trio kept tightening the noose.

Moeen finished with figures of 2/21 from his four overs, while Ferreira claimed 2/17 from three. Tahir was miserly economical with 1/17.

A feature of the Super Kings’ performance in the field was captain Faf du Plessis’ astute tactical awareness in the way he managed his spin bowlers and the timing of their introduction into the attack.

This played a large role in the Super Kings restricting the Capitals to just 138/8 before the heavens opened.

Both teams will receive two points each, moving to the top of the log with 10 points, while the Capitals are joint second with MI Cape Town on nine.

